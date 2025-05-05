Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New Investment in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $230.41.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.30.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $2,628,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,370,905.32. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,477.38. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985 over the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

