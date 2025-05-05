Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New $45,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $161.79 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.73.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

