Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $37,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 529,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 173,237 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,769,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.20.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $170.15 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $179.49. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

