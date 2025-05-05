Banque Transatlantique SA Buys Shares of 3,877 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

