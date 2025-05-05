Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires New Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,133 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,493 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $78.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

