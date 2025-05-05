Bamco Inc. NY Sells 15,000 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IDEX were worth $54,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $181.67 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $175.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

