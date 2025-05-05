Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $39,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STVN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.70 ($29.20).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €21.33 ($24.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.56 ($18.82) and a fifty-two week high of €28.08 ($31.91). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.23). The company had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Stevanato Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Stevanato Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

