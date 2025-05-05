Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,056 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.57% of Masimo worth $50,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after purchasing an additional 943,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,604,000 after purchasing an additional 878,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 8,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 343,797 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Stock Up 1.7 %

MASI opened at $166.42 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

