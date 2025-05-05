Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 622,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $82,408,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,615,000 after acquiring an additional 958,101 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2,612.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,929,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 382,633 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. This represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAT stock opened at $133.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

