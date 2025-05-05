Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $136.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

