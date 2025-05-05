Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,198,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $141.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. RPM International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fermium Researc raised shares of RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.