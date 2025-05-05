Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $707.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.75. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.00.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

