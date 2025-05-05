Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in HubSpot by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $637.36 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.37 and a 200-day moving average of $664.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,082.56, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.