Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 5,598 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,666,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 898,167 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 790,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,586,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,732,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 375,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,050,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $251,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,545,663. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 17,669 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $196,302.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 606,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,741,903.52. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 986,973 shares of company stock worth $11,048,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

