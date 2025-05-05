Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 132 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 44,352.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 245,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 244,824 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,857,000 after purchasing an additional 171,956 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5,688.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $152.51 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

