Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $19.44 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

