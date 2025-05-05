Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $249.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.35. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.11 and a 1-year high of $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

