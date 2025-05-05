Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 352 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,079,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Visa by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 64,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,208 shares of company stock worth $48,905,978. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.5 %

V opened at $347.66 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.07. The firm has a market cap of $645.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

