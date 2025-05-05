Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 2,502 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

