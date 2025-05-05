Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,711 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Manhattan Associates worth $64,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,890,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $183.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average is $229.56. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.