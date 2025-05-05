Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,955 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,955 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $54,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pool by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pool by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $306.69 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

