Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 77,767 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,767 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of KE worth $51,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $11,052,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its stake in KE by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.78 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.