Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $52,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,327,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

