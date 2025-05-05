Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $60,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.