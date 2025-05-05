Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,323,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $74,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $52.57 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

