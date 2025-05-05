Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.