Axon Enterprise (LON:AXON) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.63 and last traded at $625.88, with a volume of 8304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.71.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Reasons Tesla Should Be a $300 Stock by June
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Warning or Opportunity After Super Micro Computer’s Earnings
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Reddit Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Earnings Release?
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.