Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Position Decreased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 108,509 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $85.52 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

