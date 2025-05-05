Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $9.00. 137,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $869.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

