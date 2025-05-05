ARM (ARM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

ARM Stock Up 6.8 %

ARM stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. ARM has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ARM from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

