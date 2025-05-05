AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,164 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,049,000 after acquiring an additional 311,489 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $72.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.