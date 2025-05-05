AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,888,000 after buying an additional 692,282 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,362,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

