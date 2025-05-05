AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.15 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 241.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 235,745 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Aptiv worth $20,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

