AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.68 Million Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125,987 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ashland worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ashland by 11.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 67,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Ashland’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

