Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,220 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDDT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after purchasing an additional 211,636 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,370,905.32. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,130.88. The trade was a 2.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Reddit Trading Down 4.9 %

Reddit stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

