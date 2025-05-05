Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBUS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BBUS opened at $102.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.03. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.