Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,309,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,124,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,994,000 after buying an additional 210,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 39,641 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NJR. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

