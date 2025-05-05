Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

