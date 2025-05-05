AppLovin (APP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. AppLovin has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppLovin Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $307.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppLovin stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

