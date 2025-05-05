Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,129,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,577,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HDV opened at $115.57 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

