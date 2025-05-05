Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,487 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

