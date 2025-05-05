Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

