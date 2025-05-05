Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLN. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 1,606.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 58,759 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $225.94 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

