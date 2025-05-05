Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLN. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 1,606.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 58,759 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Talen Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $225.94 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Talen Energy Company Profile
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
