Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE LLY opened at $825.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $825.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $782.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

