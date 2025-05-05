Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 154,794 Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 154,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Universal Electronics stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.47 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

