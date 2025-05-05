Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,383,809 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,053,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383,809 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $700,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,901,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,283 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81. The stock has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

