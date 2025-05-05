Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,726 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $675,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $79.92 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.