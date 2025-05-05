Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 173,426 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $600,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,125 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,049. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD opened at $440.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.78 and a 200 day moving average of $366.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 863.90, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.76.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

