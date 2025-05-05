Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $608.03 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.96% of Teradyne worth $608,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $227,997. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

