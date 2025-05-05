Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $577,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after acquiring an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $170.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $172.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

